The Toronto Blue Jays extended manager Charlie Montoyo's contract through the 2023 season on Friday.

TSN's Scott Mitchell reports that the deal also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons in the agreement.

OFFICIAL: We've extended the contract of Manager Charlie Montoyo through the 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/DoILtfsfAW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 1, 2022

Montoyo is entering his fourth season in Toronto, having taken managerial duties in 2019.

The 56-year-old saw the Blue Jays fall just short of the playoffs last season as the team finished with a 91-71 record, topping. 500 for the second straight year.

The Blue Jays finished with a 67-95 record in Montoyo's first season, but improved to post a 32-28 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Montoyo finished third in AL Manager of the Year voting in 2020 and fourth last season.