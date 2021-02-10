Blue Jays Top 50 Prospects: Which prospect could crack top 10 next year?

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Payamps appeared in four games, over the last two seasons, for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has thrown seven Major League innings and has allowed three earned runs with five strikeouts.

He made 15 starts for the Diamondbacks in 2019 across the AA and AAA levels and posted a 5-6 record with a 3.89 ERA in 78.2 innings.

The Red Sox originally claimed him off waivers from the Diamondbacks in November.