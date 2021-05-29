1h ago
Jays-Cleveland game postponed due to rain
TSN.ca Staff
Saturday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland has been postponed due to the threat of rain. The contest will be made up on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland as part of a doubleheader.
The Jays opened a three-game series in Cleveland on Friday with an 11-2 victory that was called during the seventh inning due to inclement weather.
Sunday’s twin bill will be the Jays’ second this week, they also played two games on Thursday against the New York Yankees, after a weather-related postponement on Wednesday.