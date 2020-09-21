1h ago
Blue Jays' Giles to undergo Tommy John
Ken Giles confirmed on Monday that he will be undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old Toronto Blue Jays closer was placed on the injured list again last week with a right-flexor strain after appearing only twice in his return from injury that sidelined him for most of the season.
TSN.ca Staff
Ken Giles confirmed on Monday that he will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The 30-year-old Toronto Blue Jays closer was placed on the injured list again last week with a right-flexor strain after appearing only twice in his return from injury that sidelined him for most of the season.
Giles made the announcement on his wife's (private) Instagram account with a post featuring a photo of Giles standing on the dugout steps in Philadelphia.
BREAKING: Ken Giles out for the remainder of this season and all of next season, as he will be undergoing Tommy John surgery. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/UsuBDmcpMr— Alyssa Cohen (@aalyssacohen) September 21, 2020
"Citizens Bank Park, the place I started my Major League career," Giles wrote. "Now it will be the last Major League stadium while I put my career on pause to go through the long journey of Tommy John surgery. I know I will come back stronger and better than I ever was before. I have gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout my career, but never let any of this stop me from being one of the best in the game. I will be back."
A native of Albuquerque, NM, Giles was in his seventh big-league season and third with the Jays.
He finishes 2020 having made only four appearances and pitching 3.2 innings.
His best season in the majors came in 2017 as a member of the World Series-winning Houston Astros when recorded 34 saves.
Giles is set to become a free agent at season's end.