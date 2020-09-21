Ken Giles confirmed on Monday that he will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 30-year-old Toronto Blue Jays closer was placed on the injured list again last week with a right-flexor strain after appearing only twice in his return from injury that sidelined him for most of the season.

Giles made the announcement on his wife's (private) Instagram account with a post featuring a photo of Giles standing on the dugout steps in Philadelphia.

BREAKING: Ken Giles out for the remainder of this season and all of next season, as he will be undergoing Tommy John surgery. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/UsuBDmcpMr — Alyssa Cohen (@aalyssacohen) September 21, 2020

"Citizens Bank Park, the place I started my Major League career," Giles wrote. "Now it will be the last Major League stadium while I put my career on pause to go through the long journey of Tommy John surgery. I know I will come back stronger and better than I ever was before. I have gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout my career, but never let any of this stop me from being one of the best in the game. I will be back."

A native of Albuquerque, NM, Giles was in his seventh big-league season and third with the Jays.

He finishes 2020 having made only four appearances and pitching 3.2 innings.

His best season in the majors came in 2017 as a member of the World Series-winning Houston Astros when recorded 34 saves.

Giles is set to become a free agent at season's end.