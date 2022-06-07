Jays' Jansen placed on 10-day IL with fractured metacarpal

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured bone in his left hand, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jansen suffered a fracture of his fifth metacarpal when he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Monday’s victory over the Kansas City Royals, he remained in the game.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 19 games this season and has posted a .232 average with seven homers and 13 RBIs.

Zack Collins has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Jansen on the roster.