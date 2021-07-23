What's one big name the Jays should go after before the trade deadline?

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that catcher Danny Jansen has been placed on the injured list because of a right hamstring strain he suffered against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night.

As a corresponding move, the club has recalled catcher Alejandro Kirk from triple-A Buffalo, who has not played at the big-league level since May 1 after suffering a hip flexor strain. He will be active for Friday evening's game.

Kirk, 22, is hitting .225 with three home runs and eight RBI in 17 games for the Blue Jays this season.

Jansen, 26, is hitting just .176 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 49 games in 2021. This is his fourth season with the Blue Jays after making his big-league debut in August of 2018.

Toronto enters play Friday at 48-44, good for fourth place in the American League East. They will begin a three-game series with the New York Mets in Flushing with left-hander Steven Matz getting the ball against Tylor Megill.