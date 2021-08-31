The Toronto Blue Jays will activate catcher Danny Jansen from the injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. In a corresponding move, reliever Brad Hand was designated for assignment.

Danny Jansen will be activated and catch today. The #BlueJays will make a corresponding move prior to the game. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 31, 2021

The #BlueJays have designated Brad Hand for assignment one month after acquiring him at the Trade Deadline. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 31, 2021

Jansen, 26, has been on the injured list since July 23 with strained right hamstring. In 49 games this season, he has five home runs and 10 RBI with a .176 batting average.

Hand 31, was acquired by the Blue Jays at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals. In 11 appearances with the Blue Jays, the veteran lefty posted a 7.55 ERA with five strikeouts over 8.2 innings.