The Toronto Blue Jays aren't expecting Danny Jansen back any time soon.

Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Tuesday the 26-year-old catcher, who was placed on the injured list on Monday with an oblique strain, could be out for weeks.

#BlueJays updates per Montoyo:

- Danny Jansen’s IL stint could be weeks, since the team wants to be careful with the oblique area

- Ryan Borucki (hamstring) threw a 30-pitch simulated game today. He could be back soon

- Nate Pearson (mono) threw from 90 feet today — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) April 12, 2022

The Jays still have three catchers on their major league roster in Alejandro Kirk, Zack Collins and Tyler Heineman with Heineman catching for Yusei Kikuchi on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

Monotoyo notes that Kirk will likely assume the largest share of action behind the plate of the three.

A native of Elmhurst, IL, Jansen started his sixth big league season brightly. Through three games in 2022, Jansen had four hits and two home runs in seven at-bats.

