The Toronto Blue Jays have designated outfielder Dalton Pompey for assignment following the completion of his rehab assignment from triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Tuesday.

Since the 26-year-old outfielder is out of options, Pompey either had to be added to the 25-man roster or be designated for assignment, which now makes him available to other teams on waivers before the Jays can send him to the minors. Should he clear waivers, the Jays will be able to send him back to the minor leagues.

This was a situation that would have played out prior to Opening Day but a concussion he suffered late in spring training and subsequent injured list stint pushed his timeline back four months. Pompey suffered his third career concussion when he hit his head on some bats that were resting on top of his locker in Dunedin. He was placed on the 60-day IL on April 2.

In 64 career big league games with the Jays since 2014, the Mississauga, Ont., product is hitting .221 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He is hitting .244 in 14 rehab games this season across three levels.