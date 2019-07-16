The Edwin Jackson era looks like it's over in Toronto.

The Blue Jays announced that they have recalled righty Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox, meaning Jackson has been designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster.

We've recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack and designated RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment. pic.twitter.com/u9tg5WMVSr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 16, 2019

Despite tossing three scoreless innings Monday night in a 10-8 loss, Jackson's ERA on the season still sits at 11.12. He also has a WHIP of 2.18 in 28.1 innings. He was acquired by the Jays from the Oakland Athletics in May.

Meanwhile, Waguespack is expected to pitch Tuesday night in some variety as the Blue Jays continue their series at Fenway Park.

The 25-year-old is 1-0 this season with an ERA of 5.00 in nine innings at the big league level.