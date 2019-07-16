1h ago
Blue Jays DFA right-hander Jackson
The Blue Jays have recalled righty Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox, meaning Edwin Jackson has been designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 10
The Edwin Jackson era looks like it's over in Toronto.
The Blue Jays announced that they have recalled righty Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox, meaning Jackson has been designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster.
Despite tossing three scoreless innings Monday night in a 10-8 loss, Jackson's ERA on the season still sits at 11.12. He also has a WHIP of 2.18 in 28.1 innings. He was acquired by the Jays from the Oakland Athletics in May.
Meanwhile, Waguespack is expected to pitch Tuesday night in some variety as the Blue Jays continue their series at Fenway Park.
The 25-year-old is 1-0 this season with an ERA of 5.00 in nine innings at the big league level.