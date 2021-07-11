1h ago
Blue Jays draft RHP Hoglund with 19th pick in 2021 MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays have drafted pitcher Gunnar Hoglund out of Ole Miss with the 19th overall selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound right-hander recently underwent Tommy John surgery but, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell, was seen as a consensus top-10 talent when healthy.
Hoglund posted a 2.87 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62.2 innings during the 2021 season.