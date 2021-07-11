The Toronto Blue Jays have drafted pitcher Gunnar Hoglund out of Ole Miss with the 19th overall selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound right-hander recently underwent Tommy John surgery but, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell, was seen as a consensus top-10 talent when healthy.

Hoglund posted a 2.87 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62.2 innings during the 2021 season.