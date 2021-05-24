The Toronto Blue Jays will introduce additional fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field beginning on June 15 against the New York Yankees, the team announced on Monday.

The Blue Jays say they worked with local officials, including the Department of Health, to safely increase overall seating capacity to 45 per cent. Sixty-six per cent of the seats are in fully vaccinated sections while 34 per cent are in physically distanced pods.

Based on the latest guidelines from the Centers Disease Control and Prevention and state of New York, fans will no longer be required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor seating bowl at Sahlen Field.

All fans must still wear face coverings when indoors, including in suites, elevators, and restrooms, and when they cannot physically distance from others, such as when on the concourse. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.

The Blue Jays released a statement detailing the conditions of fully vaccinated seating:

- Fans are seated directly beside other parties with capacity in these sections at 100 per cent

- Fans aged 16 and older must present a photo ID that matches their proof of receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination, received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game

Fans under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a fully vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated seating section

- The seating plan and health and safety protocols are subject to change as the Blue Jays look to provide the best fan experience at Sahlen Field, and as local health guidelines adapt.