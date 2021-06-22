George Springer will return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup Tuesday, batting fifth against the Miami Marlins.

"We talked to George and he understood how good the top four guys (in the lineup) are doing," manager Charlie Montoyo said ahead of the game. "We're going to put him there and get him going and go from there."

Springer will make his first start with the Blue Jays since May 2 and play in only his fifth game with the team this season.

The star outfielder started a rehab assignment with the Jays' Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons last week.

To make room for Springer and RHP Jacob Barnes, who the Jays acquired in a trade last week, the team sent Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan Davis to Triple-A Buffalo.

Springer was signed to a six-year, $150 million deal by Toronto this off-season, the richest contract in franchise history.