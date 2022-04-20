Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a right forearm contusion, the team announced.

Precautionary X-rays on Springer's forearm came back negative.

Springer was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning and after staying in the game to run the bases, was removed and replaced by Bradley Zimmer defensively.

The 32-year-old was 1-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's game before exiting due to the injury.

Springer has appeared in 12 games this season and posted a .269 batting average with two homers and six RBIs in 47 at bats.