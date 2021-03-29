The Toronto Blue Jays have granted pitcher Francisco Liriano his unconditional release, the team announced on Monday. The 37-year old is now available to sign with any team.

Liriano signed with the Blue Jays this offseason for his second stint with the team after stops with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The one-time all star has pitched well this spring, tossing 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out six batters.

Liriano recorded a 5-3 record with a 3.47 ERA in 70 innings with the Pirates in 2019.