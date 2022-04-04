The Toronto Blue Jays released veteran first baseman Greg Bird on Monday.

Bird, who signed with the Blue Jays in March, posted a .261 average with two home runs and six RBI in 23 spring-training at-bats.

First baseman Greg Bird has indeed exercised his opt-out, as @bnicholsonsmith reported.#BlueJays gave him no assurance he’d make the opening day roster, so he’ll now look around the league for a better opportunity. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 4, 2022

The 29-year-old played four seasons with the New York Yankees from 2015-19, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 98 runs over 186 games. He spent the 2021 season with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .267 with 27 home runs and 91 RBI in 112 games.

The Jays also announced on Monday that they have optioned reliever Andrew Vasquez to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 28-year-old made five Spring Training appearances for the Jays and posted an 0-0 record with a 5.40 ERA in 3.1 innings. He struck out five batters.

Vasquez pitched in two games at the MLB level for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

The Blue Jays will open their regular season on Friday against the Texas Rangers.