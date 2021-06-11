1h ago
Blue Jays reinstate Biggio from 10-day IL
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated infielder Cavan Biggio from the 10-day injured list (cervical spine ligament sprain) and he will be active for Friday night's game.
TSN.ca Staff
The Jays placed Biggio on the 10-day Injured List last month with a cervical spine ligament sprain. In 39 games this season, the 26-year-old is hitting .205 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored.
Santiago Espinal has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo