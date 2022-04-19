The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping that Hyun Jin Ryu is only going to miss two to three starts after going on the injured list over the weekend, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Ryu received an MRI Sunday morning after experiencing forearm soreness during Saturday's start against the Oakland Athletics. He was later placed on the 10-day IL.

After struggling down the stretch of last season, Ryu has opened 2022 with a pair of clunkers, allowing six earned runs in 3.1 innings last weekend against the Texas Rangers. He was tagged for five earned runs and six hits in four innings against the A's Sunday.

The Jays' southpaw has a history of arm injuries, suffering from a torn labrum during the 2015 season and undergoing an elbow debridement procedure the year after while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryu missed all of 2015 and started just one game in 2016.

The 35-year-old is in the third season of a four-year, $80 million contract he inked with the Jays in December of 2019.

The Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday evening.