Toronto Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu has been named one of the three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award alongside Shane Bieber of Cleveland and Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins.

Hyun-Jin Ryu named one of three AL Cy Young finalists.

Shane Bieber has it locked up but nice recognition for #BlueJays lefty. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 2, 2020

While Bieber has all but locked up the award, it's a nice start to Ryu's tenure in Toronto after signing a four-year, $80 million deal last December.

The 33-year-old pitched to an ERA of 2.69 in 12 starts while striking out 72 hitters in 67.0 innings. This is the second straight season Ryu has finished as a Cy Young finalist after posting a 2.32 ERA in 29 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Meanwhile, Bieber led the American League in ERA at 1.63 over the course of 12 starts. He also struck out a ridiculous 122 batters over 77.1 innings. Maeda went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 66.2 innings while pitching in his first season with the Twins.