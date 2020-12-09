Jays' Ryu named to second team All MLB

Toronto Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu was named second team All MLB.

Ryu, who finished third in AL Cy Young voting, finished his first season in Toronto with a 5-2 record, 2.69 earned run average, and 72 strikeouts in 67 innings over 12 starts.

Ryu was one of five pitchers named to the second team, alongside Dinelson Lamet, Gerrit Cole, Clayton Kershaw, and Kenta Maeda.

Shane Bieber, Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, Max Fried, and Jacob de Grom were the pitchers on the first team All MLB.

Former Blue Jays pitcher Liam Hendricks and Nick Anderson were the first team relievers while Brad Hand and Devin Williams were the second team relievers.