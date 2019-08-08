What has Bichette provided to the Jays lineup so far?

Welcome home, Bo Bichette.

The 21-year-old rookie homered in his third at-bat Thursday night to push his hitting streak to 11 games in his home debut. The home run also makes him the first player ever in the modern era to record 12 extra base hits through the first 11 games of his career.

But that wasn't the only record he broke.

Bichette laced a double in his next at-bat to give him a modern-era MLB-record ninth consecutive games with a double.

In the fifth inning, Bichette took a meaty offering from New York Yankees starter Domingo German and laced one off the facing of the second deck for his fourth career home run and 12th extra base hit. The blast was measured at 441 feet and pulled the Jays to within five runs after falling behind 8-0 to start the game.

The next inning, Bichette worked himself into a 3-1 count and laced a double to right centre field off a high fastball from Yankee reliever Chad Green. It was also his 13th career extra base hit.

He is now just two games back of Rocco Baldelli (13 in 2003) and Dale Alexander (13 in 1929) for the longest hit streak ever to begin a career.