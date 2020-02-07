5m ago
Blue Jays invite Pearson to big league camp
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that right-handed pitching prospect Nate Pearson will be joining the team in big league camp as a non-roster invitee.
TSN.ca Staff
Pearson is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Blue Jays' system and 10th in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
While Pearson getting the invite to big league camp is a positive sign for his development, TSN's Scott Mitchell notes it is unlikely he makes the Opening Day roster and is more likely to start the season in Triple-A Buffalo.
Other non-roster invitees include Kirby Snead, Alejandro Kirk, Logan Warmoth and Forrest Wall.
The Blue Jays will begin spring training next week (Feb. 12) when pitchers and catchers report with their first game coming the week after against the New York Yankees.