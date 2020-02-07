The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that right-handed pitching prospect Nate Pearson will be joining the team in big league camp as a non-roster invitee.

Full list of #BlueJays internal non-roster invitees to big-league camp:



RHP Bryan Baker

LHP Travis Bergen

RHP Nate Pearson

LHP Kirby Snead

RHP Ty Tice

C Riley Adams

C Alejandro Kirk

INF Nash Knight

INF Kevin Smith

INF Logan Warmoth

OF Josh Palacios

OF Forrest Wall — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 7, 2020

Pearson is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Blue Jays' system and 10th in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

While Pearson getting the invite to big league camp is a positive sign for his development, TSN's Scott Mitchell notes it is unlikely he makes the Opening Day roster and is more likely to start the season in Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays will begin spring training next week (Feb. 12) when pitchers and catchers report with their first game coming the week after against the New York Yankees.