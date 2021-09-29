Mitchell on Jays' series opening loss: 'The next two are absolutely must win'

The Toronto Blue Jays have selected pitcher Jacob Barnes to the Major League roster and he will be active for tonight's game against the Yankees, the team announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, pitcher Anthony Castro has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Jacob Barnes selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Anthony Castro optioned to Triple-A



🔹 INF Jake Lamb has cleared release waivers and is now a free agent pic.twitter.com/mA0Ksf98BM — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 29, 2021

Barnes, 26, has made nine appearances with the Blue Jays since being acquired from the New York Mets via trade. He has posted a 6.00 ERA in 9.0 innings with the Blue Jays.

Additionally, infielder Jake Lamb has cleared release waivers and is now a free agent.