The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed Jarrod Dyson off of waivers, the team announced on Friday. 

 

Dyson, 37, played in 77 games with the Kansas City Royals this season, hitting .221 with seven doubles and two triples. 

The speedster is eight-for-11 this season in stolen base attempts. 

Dyson has stolen 264 bases during his 12-year MLB career which has included two stops in Kansas City and time spent in Arizona, Pittsburgh, Seattle and in Chicago with the White Sox. 