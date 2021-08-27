The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed Jarrod Dyson off of waivers, the team announced on Friday.

ROSTER MOVE: We've claimed OF Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Royals. pic.twitter.com/WeCMGjIY40 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 27, 2021

Dyson, 37, played in 77 games with the Kansas City Royals this season, hitting .221 with seven doubles and two triples.

The speedster is eight-for-11 this season in stolen base attempts.

Dyson has stolen 264 bases during his 12-year MLB career which has included two stops in Kansas City and time spent in Arizona, Pittsburgh, Seattle and in Chicago with the White Sox.