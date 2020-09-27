Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (finger) threw a live bullpen session Sunday, facing Rowdy Tellez, who is making his way back from a knee injury.

Romano will be an option for the Jays in the wild card round if he feels good. The 27-year-old has been out since late August with a finger injury. In 15 games for the Blue Jays this season, Romano is 2-1 with a 1.23 earned run average and 21 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.

In other Jays injury notes, manager Charlie Montoyo said Ross Stripling is sore after taking a liner to the shin but there is no long-term worry.

