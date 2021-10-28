Three Toronto Blue Jays were among Major League Baseball's Gold Glove finalists announced on Thursday.

🥇 Going For Gold 🥇



Congrats to our THREE #GoldGlove Finalists! pic.twitter.com/53GCj77bkb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 28, 2021

Pitcher Jose Berrios, second baseman Marcus Semien and left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were each named one of three finalists for their positions given out to the league's top fielding players.

The team's last Gold Glove winner was pitcher Marcus Stroman in 2017.

Outfielders Jesse Barfield, Devon White, Shawn Green and Vernon Wells, infielders Tony Fernandez, Kelly Gruber, Roberto Alomar and Orlando Hudson, as well as pitcher R.A. Dickey have also won Gold Gloves as members of the Jays.

The 2021 Gold Glove winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8:30pm ET on ESPN.