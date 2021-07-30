Jose Berrios is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team made a huge splash on Friday afternoon ahead of the 4pm et MLB trade deadline in acquiring the 27-year-old hurler from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for top prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP José Berríos from the Twins in exchange for SS/OF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson.



Welcome to the #BlueJays, @JOLaMaKina! 👏 pic.twitter.com/rxbnDn251Z — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2021

Berrios has enjoyed yet another strong season for the Twins, posting a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts so far this season.

The hard-throwing righty is eligible for arbitration next season and can become a free agent after 2022.

After a disastrous rookie season that saw him pitch to an ERA of 8.02 in 14 starts, Berrios strung together a record of 45-31 and a 3.82 ERA in 102 appearances from 2017 to 2020 to help lead the rotation for a Minnesota team that made the playoffs twice during that span.

A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Berrios made his MLB debut back in April of 2016.

Martin, 22, was the fifth overall pick of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt. He was playing at the Jays' Double-A affiliate New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Woods Richardson, 20, is currently on international duty with the United States at the Olympics.

He was acquired by the Blue Jays as part of the trade of Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets in the summer of 2019. He, too, was at Double-A New Hampshire.

They got their guy. #BlueJays pushed hard and Jose Berrios was the top target.

Austin Martin and SWR may seem steep to some but that’s the price you pay for a top of the rotation arm.

Martin’s lack of power was a serious concern for some in the org. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 30, 2021

While the price the Blue Jays paid for Berrios was steep, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes that some within the organization were worried about Martin's lack of power.