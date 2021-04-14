1h ago
Jays' Merryweather to IL, Stripling scratched
The Toronto Blue Jays injury woes continue, as the team has placed pitcher Julian Merryweather on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and scratched starting pitcher Ross Stripling from today's start due to forearm tightness.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Yankees 3, Blue Jays 7
TJ Zeuch will start this afternoon against the Yankees.
Merryweather left Tuesday's game after just two pitches. The 29-year-old has pitched 4.1 innings this season and has yet to allow a run while recording a pair of saves. Stripling, 31, is 0-1 this season with a 7.56 ERA in two starts. The team is still awaiting word on the severity of his injury.
The Blue Jays have recalled reliever Anthony Castro and he will be active for today's game.