KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals postponed Friday night's game because of rain and will make it up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader before concluding their four-game series Sunday.

The first seven-inning game Saturday will start a 1:10 p.m. and the second at 5:10 p.m.

“I woke up this morning hoping the forecast would be radically wrong,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny, whose team has had a number of rainouts and days off already this season. “We'll have plenty of chances to grind, but they've adapted well without it being ideal of still coming out and being sharp and getting ready to play.”

The Royals won the series-opener 7-5 on Thursday night. This is the Blue Jays' only trip to Kansas City this season.

The Blue Jays and Royals will likely push their Friday night starters to Saturday night with Toronto's Steven Matz taking on Mike Minor. The scheduled Saturday starters will remain with Robbie Ray facing Kansas City's Brady Singer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports