The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that the team selected the contract of LHP Kirby Snead and made him active for Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

To make room for Snead on the 40-man roster, RHP Jacob Barnes was designated for assignment.

In 31 1/3 innings in 27 games this year in Triple A, Snead has a 2.01 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 43 strikeouts.