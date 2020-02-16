The baseball world lost a legend Saturday night.

Long-time Toronto Blue Jays infielder Tony Fernandez has died at age 57.

Earlier this month, Fernandez was in critical condition with a kidney disease. He had been battling kidney issues for several years. He was first hospitalized with polycystic kidney disease in 2017.

The Mayo Clinic's website describes the disease as an inherited disorder where cyst clusters cause the kidneys to enlarge and lose function over time.

Fernandez’s impact on the Blue Jays was unfortgettable.

From 1977 to 1982, a young Blue Jays franchise had finished under .500 in each of their first six seasons. Things changed in 1983, the same year Fernandez joined the team as a 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic. While he took a few seasons to establish himself at the big league level, Fernandez not only became one of Toronto’s best players, but one of the best infielders in baseball known for his speed, quick bat and patented side-arm flip throws from the third-base side of the infield.

As Fernandez ascended, so did the Jays.

The team began a string of 11-straight winning seasons, including two trips to the ALCS in 1985 and 1989.

However, after the 1990 season, Fernandez was traded to the San Diego Padres along with Fred McGriff for Roberto Alomar and Joe Carter which still stands as one of the biggest trades in baseball history. Fernandez spent two seasons in San Diego and then was dealt to the New York Mets in October of 1992. But home came calling sooner rather than later.

Fernandez was once again traded, this time back to the Blue Jays in a June 1993 deal in exchange for outfielder Darrin Jackson. A rejuvenated Fernandez tore it up down the stretch of the 1993 season and batted .333 in the World Series as the Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win their second title in a row – this time with Fernandez playing a key part.

RIP 2008 Hall of Famer Tony Fernandez. Official statement from HOF coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mcCo29QNtQ — CDN Baseball HOF (@CDNBaseballHOF) February 16, 2020

He put his stamp on the franchise’s record books, too.

Fernandez is the Jays’ all-time leader in hits (1,583), singles (1,160), triples (72) and games played (1,450). He is also fifth in franchise history in batting average (.297), fourth in stolen bases (172) and fifth in runs scored (704). He also won four straight Gold Glove Awards with the Jays from 1986 to 1989.

After departing two more times as a free agent, Fernandez finished his career with Toronto in 2001.

"My heart is so heavy at the loss of former teammate, friend, and Champion Tony Fernandez. My prayers go out to his wife and their entire family. I will never forget this man. He influenced my life in a positive way. He made everyone around him better. RIP my brother," tweeted former teammate Todd Stottlemyre Saturday night.

My heart is so heavy at the loss of former teammate, friend, and Champion Tony Fernandez. My prayers go out to his wife and their entire family. I will never forget this man. He influenced my life in a positive way. He made everyone around him better. RIP my brother. pic.twitter.com/lMZpgYqKed — Todd Stottlemyre (@ToddStottlemyre) February 16, 2020

All in all, Fernandez spent 12 seasons with Toronto over four stints during his 17-year MLB career split between 17 teams. For his career, Fernandez finished with 2,158 hits, a batting average of .288 and five All-Star Game nominations.

Fernandez was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys, Ont., in 2008. His name also sits on the Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre.