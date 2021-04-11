11m ago
Jays-Angels game postponed due to rain
Sunday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to rain in the Dunedin, FL area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles at Angels Stadium.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Angels 1, Blue Jays 15
