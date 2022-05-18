1h ago
Gurriel Jr. exits Wednesday's game with left hamstring tightness
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exited Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Gurriel Jr. was replaced defensively in left field by Raimel Tapia.
The 28-year-old was 0-2 with a strikeout in the series finale with the Mariners before exiting with the injury.
Gurriel Jr. has appeared in 37 games this season for the Jays and posted a .227 average with two homers and 12 RBIs in 132 at bats.