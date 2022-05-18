Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exited Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness, the team announced.

UPDATE: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was removed from tonight's game with left hamstring tightness. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 19, 2022

Gurriel Jr. was replaced defensively in left field by Raimel Tapia.

The 28-year-old was 0-2 with a strikeout in the series finale with the Mariners before exiting with the injury.

Gurriel Jr. has appeared in 37 games this season for the Jays and posted a .227 average with two homers and 12 RBIs in 132 at bats.