As expected, free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien officially declined their qualifying offers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon just after the deadline to accept the $18.4 million offers came and went.

Both Ray, 30, and Semien, 31, are expected to seek multiyear deals.

Ray, expected to win the American League Cy Young Award later on Wednesday evening, played 2021 on a one-year, $8 million deal.

The Brentwood, TN native went 13-7 this past season with a league-leading 2.84 earned run average and a 1.045 WHIP, also an AL best, over 193.1 innings pitched, the most among AL pitchers. Ray's 248 strikeouts were also tops in the AL.

An All-Star, Gold Glover, Silver Slugger and AL Most Valuable Player finalist, Semien played 2021 on a one-year, $18 million deal.

In all 162 games, Semien hit .265 with 45 home runs, a record for second basemen, 102 runs batted in and an OPS of .873.

Of the 14 players issued qualifying offers, only San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt accepted his.