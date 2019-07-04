Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman will miss his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox Thursday night as a precautionary measure after leaving Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a pectoral injury.

The Jays will likely go with Thomas Pannone as a replacement after calling up the left-handed pitcher from the Buffalo Bisons and sending down right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack.

Sounds like #BlueJays will indeed shelve Marcus Stroman tonight and go with Thomas Pannone.

Whether that’s a true start or Pannone coming into the game behind an opener remains to be seen. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 4, 2019

ROSTER MOVE:



We’ve recalled LHP Thomas Pannone and optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/B9pVDHUEnh — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 4, 2019

Stroman, 28, was named to his first All-Star team last week and has been Toronto's best pitcher all season.

The right-handed thrower has a 5-9 record with a 3.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 18 starts and 104.2 innings pitcher.