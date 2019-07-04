2h ago
Stroman likely to miss start; Pannone recalled
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman will miss his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox Thursday night as a precautionary measure after leaving Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a pectoral injury.
The Jays will likely go with Thomas Pannone as a replacement after calling up the left-handed pitcher from the Buffalo Bisons and sending down right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack.
Stroman, 28, was named to his first All-Star team last week and has been Toronto's best pitcher all season.
The right-handed thrower has a 5-9 record with a 3.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 18 starts and 104.2 innings pitcher.