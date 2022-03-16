Who are the Jays targeting to replace Semien?

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a move to bolster their infield, acquiring third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Blue Jays are sending pitcher Gunnar Hoglund. shortstop Kevin Smith, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead back to the Athletics.

Matt Chapman has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, sources confirm to ESPN. Deal is done. A's with another big group of prospects. RHP Gunnar Hoglund best of the bunch. SS Kevin Smith, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead all major league-ready. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2022

Chapman hit .210 with 27 home runs, 72 RBI and 75 runs scored in 151 games last season. The 28-year-old is a three-time Gold Glove award winner and was named an all-star in 2019, when he he 36 home runs with an .848 OPS in 156 games.

In 573 career games, Chapman has a .243/.330/.478 slash line with 111 home runs, 296 RBI, and 338 runs scored.

He ws originally selected in the first round (25th overall) by the A's in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft.