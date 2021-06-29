The Toronto Blue Jays added some depth to their outfield and bullpen on Tuesday.

The team acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson and submarine reliever Adam Cimber from the Miami Marlins in exchange for utility infielder Joe Panik and a minor-league pitcher Andrew McInvale, according to multiple reports.

The #BlueJays acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber from the #Marlins for infielder Joe Panik and a minor league pitcher, per @CraigMish and @JonHeyman. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 29, 2021

An All-Star in 2017, the 32-year-old Dickerson is in his ninth big-league season. This season, he's batting .260 with two home runs, 14 runs batted in and an OPS of .699.

A native of McComb, MS, Dickerson has appeared in 890 career games with the Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Marlins.

Cimber and his funky delivery gives #BlueJays some bullpen depth.

Dickerson is a needed lefty bat, but he’s out at least a couple more weeks with a foot injury.

No Panik means Kevin Smith might get a well-deserved chance at some point. https://t.co/stXWqUSqx5 — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 29, 2021

Prospect heading to Marlins from #BlueJays is Double-A right-hander Andrew McInvale, per source.

He was a 37th round pick in 2019. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 29, 2021

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes that Dickerson is currently sidelined with a foot injury that will keep him out of action for at least a couple of more weeks.

Cimber, 30, is in his fourth campaign. One of the few submarine pitchers in the majors, the right-handed reliever has made 33 appearances for the Marlins this season. He is 1-2 with a 2.88 earned run average and WHIP of 1.194 over 34.1 innings pitched.

Hailing from Portland, Cimber has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland.

Panik, 30, was in his second season with the Jays. He was batting .246 with two HR, 11 RBI and an OPS of .644 in 42 games this season.

An All-Star in 2015, Panik is in his eighth campaign in the majors, having also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he won the 2014 World Series, and New York Mets.

With Panik gone, Mitchell notes that 24-year-old Jays infield prospect Kevin Smith could see time with the big club.

Currently with Triple-A Buffalo, Smith is batting .273 with 10 HR, 34 RBI and a .938 OPS through 43 games this season.