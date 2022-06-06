The Toronto Blue Jays made several roster moves on Monday, selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Matt Gage from Triple-A Buffalo and optioning righty Jeremy Beasley. Gage will be active for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Jays also transferred Nate Pearson to the 60-day injured list to make room for Gage on the 40-man roster.

Gage, 29, has been excellent in Triple-A this season, posting a 1.08 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 16.2 innings pitched.

Pearson, 25, has made two appearances in the minors this season, allowing two runs over 3.2 innings pitched in a pair of rehab outings. He has not pitched in the majors this season after being sidelined with mononucleosis during spring training.

Beasley, 26, made two appearances with the Blue Jays, allowing three runs in three innings while striking out five.