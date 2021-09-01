The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting pitchers Nate Pearson and Bryan Baker, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Pearson has dealt with injuries all season but has managed to log 29.2 innings with the triple-A’ Buffalo Bisons, giving up 15 earned runs over his 11 appearances.

Tuesday night he struck out the side on 13 pitches.

Baker, 26, has pitched to a 4-1 record this season in Buffalo with a 1.36 ERA in 33 innings over the span of 32 appearances.

Baker was acquired by Toronto in 2018 from the Colorado Rockies as the player to be named later to complete the trade of Seunghwan Oh.