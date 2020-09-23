Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Wednesday that Nate Pearson is feeling good but there is still no concrete plan to activate him just yet.

The young right-hander has not pitched since Aug. 18. He went on the injured list shortly after with a right elbow issue.

In his four rookie-season starts, Pearson posted an ERA of 6.61 to go along with a WHIP of 1.53.

The 24-year-old entered the season as one of the top consensus pitching prospects in baseball.