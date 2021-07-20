Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson (sports hernia) has begun a throwing program and will progress to bullpen sessions in a week or so, Jays' general manager Ross Atkins said on Tuesday. 

Atkins also said that Pearson is now viewed as a bullpen-only option down the stretch, a role in which the team believes he can make a big impact.

The 24-year-old right hander may still be viewed as a future starter, but he is currently trending towards a relief role, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Pearson has thrown just 2.1 innings this season, allowing three earned runs in his only appearance. 