Pearson progressing in rehab, seen as bullpen arm down the stretch

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson (sports hernia) has begun a throwing program and will progress to bullpen sessions in a week or so, Jays' general manager Ross Atkins said on Tuesday.

Per #BlueJays GM Ross Atkins, Nate Pearson (sports hernia) is throwing and will progress to bullpens in a week or so.

He’s now viewed as bullpen-only down the stretch and Atkins think he can make an impact in that role.

Still maybe SP long-term but it's not trending that way.

Atkins also said that Pearson is now viewed as a bullpen-only option down the stretch, a role in which the team believes he can make a big impact.

The 24-year-old right hander may still be viewed as a future starter, but he is currently trending towards a relief role, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Pearson has thrown just 2.1 innings this season, allowing three earned runs in his only appearance.