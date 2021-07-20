20m ago
Pearson progressing in rehab, seen as bullpen arm down the stretch
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson (sports hernia) has begun a throwing program and will progress to bullpen session in a week or so, Jays' general manager Ross Atkins said on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Mark Shapiro joins the guys on OverDrive to talk the Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson (sports hernia) has begun a throwing program and will progress to bullpen sessions in a week or so, Jays' general manager Ross Atkins said on Tuesday.
Atkins also said that Pearson is now viewed as a bullpen-only option down the stretch, a role in which the team believes he can make a big impact.
The 24-year-old right hander may still be viewed as a future starter, but he is currently trending towards a relief role, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
Pearson has thrown just 2.1 innings this season, allowing three earned runs in his only appearance.