5h ago
Jays place Pearson, Borucki on injured list, announce Opening Day roster
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitchers Ryan Borucki (hamstring) and Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) on injured reserve, retroactive to April 4th, the team announced on Thursday. Recently acquired catcher Zack Collins has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Infielder Gosuke Katoh has been selected the the Major League roster.
The Jays also announced the 28-man active roster for Opening Day.
Pitchers:
- Jose Berrios
- Adam Cimber
- Yimi garcia
- Kevin gausman
- Yusei Kikuchi
- Alek Manoah
- Tim Mayza
- Julian Merryweather
- David Phelps
- Trevor Richards
- Jordan Romano
- Hyun Jin Ryu
- Tyler Saucedo
- Ross Stripling
- Trent Thornton
Catchers
- Zack Collins
- Danny Jansen
- Alejandro Kirk
Infielders
- Bo Bichette
- Cavan Biggio
- Matt Chapman
- Santiago Espinal
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Gosuke Katoh
Outfielders
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Teoscar Hernandez
- George Springer
- Raimel Tapia