Mitchell on Pearson: ‘This guy is the biggest lottery ticket they have’

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitchers Ryan Borucki (hamstring) and Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) on injured reserve, retroactive to April 4th, the team announced on Thursday. Recently acquired catcher Zack Collins has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Infielder Gosuke Katoh has been selected the the Major League roster.

The Jays also announced the 28-man active roster for Opening Day.

Pitchers:

Jose Berrios

Adam Cimber

Yimi garcia

Kevin gausman

Yusei Kikuchi

Alek Manoah

Tim Mayza

Julian Merryweather

David Phelps

Trevor Richards

Jordan Romano

Hyun Jin Ryu

Tyler Saucedo

Ross Stripling

Trent Thornton

Catchers

Zack Collins

Danny Jansen

Alejandro Kirk

Infielders

Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio

Matt Chapman

Santiago Espinal

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Gosuke Katoh

Outfielders