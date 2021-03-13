Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that right-hander Nate Pearson threw a bullpen Saturday and felt good as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury.

He is scheduled to throw another bullpen next week. The Blue Jays will evaluate his status going forward from there.

Montoyo told repoerters Friday that Pearson will not be built up enough by the first week of April for a traditional rotation turn, but added a piggyback or bulk role should not be ruled out.

Pearson's role will depend on how he looks, recovers from the injury and how the rest of the pitching staff comes together, Montoyo said.

Pearson was injured in his spring training debut last week.

The 24-year-old appeared in five regular season games last season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings.

Pearson missed five weeks during the 2020 season with a right flexor strain. He made one playoff appearance last season and struck out five batters over two innings.