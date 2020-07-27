Pearson and his fastball get set for their MLB debut on Wednesday

Nate Pearson is coming to the big leagues.

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Monotoyo announced Monday night the hard-throwing right-hander will make his MLB debut Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.

Montoyo says Nate Pearson starts Wednesday in Washington … #BlueJays are the home team. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2020

Pearson began the season on the Blue Jays’ taxi squad, meaning he was not on the active roster but was available to join the team at the Major League level at any time.

Pearson is expected to be opposed by Nats ace Max Scherzer Wednesday night.

Pearson pitched to an ERA of 2.30 last season in 25 starts spread across three different minor league levels.

The 23-year-old entered the 2020 season as the No. 7 ranked prospect in baseball by Baseball America and the eighth-ranked prospect by MLB.com.

He was a first-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2017.