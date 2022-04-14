Jays OF Hernandez added to IL with left oblique strain

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a left oblique strain.

He was hurt in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the New York Yankees. Hernandez left the field in obvious discomfort after grounding out in the sixth inning.

The Blue Jays recalled infielder Gosuke Katoh from triple-A Buffalo ahead of their four-game series finale at Yankee Stadium.

Hernandez hit .296 last season with 32 homers and 116 RBIs.

The 29-year-old slugger has had left oblique strain issues in the past. He went on the IL late in the truncated 2020 season with the same injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.