The Toronto Blue Jays will be without the services of Teoscar Hernandez for at least 10 more days.

Manager Charlie Montoyo announced on Tuesday that the 28-year-old outfielder had tested positive for COVID-19.

Teoscar Hernandez tested positive for Covid-19 and will be sidelined for what Charlie Montoyo says is a 10 day quarantine and go from there. Mild symptoms but getting better.



George Springer (quad) won’t join #BlueJays to start road trip, instead get ALT site ABs. No timeline. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 13, 2021

Hernandez, who Montoyo says has mild symptoms that are improving, will partake in a 10-day quarantine and be re-evaluated from there. Hernandez had been placed on the COVID-19 list last week after coming in close contact with somebody who had tested positive.

A native of Cotui, Dominican Republica, Hernandez is in his sixth MLB season.

Through seven games, he's batting .207 with a home run and pair of runs batted in.

The Blue Jays (4-6) continue a series with the New York Yankees (5-5) on Tuesday night.