The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Thursday that infielder Santiago Espinal and right-handed reliever Jacob Waguespack had been optioned to the club's alternate training site and added to the taxi squad.

The move comes as major league roster reduce from 30 to 28.

Espinal, 25, was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in 2018 in exchange for Steve Pearce.

He made his major-league debut in 2020. In 11 at-bats in five games, Espinal had one hit and added a run and stolen base.

Waguespack, 26, was also acquired in 2018 from Cleveland in a deal for Josh Donaldson.

He made three appearances this season, allowing two hits in four innings, walking three and striking out four.

The Blue Jays (4-5) finish their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (8-5) on Wednesday night.