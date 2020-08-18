The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to the club’s alternate training site and added him to the taxi squad.

Waguespack, 26, gave up four earned runs in nine innings over the course of seven appearances this season. In 2019, he had 16 appearances with 13 starts, logging 78 innings with a 4.38 ERA.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled RHP Julian Merryweather and he will be active for Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2019, Merryweather logged six innings between Rookie Ball and with the Dunedin Blue Jays, he struck out seven batters and gave up six earned runs.

The 28-year-old also had four appearances and six innings in the Arizona Fall League, striking out eight while giving up one home run.

TSN's Scott Mitchell says he's heard Merryweather could be a "future closer" and that his the fastball-slider combo is legit.