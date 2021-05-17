14m ago
Blue Jays option Allgeyer to Triple-A Buffalo
The Toronto Blue Jays optioned relief pitcher Nick Allgeyer to their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons Monday. The 25-year-old Allgeyer has not appear in a game for the Blue Jays this season.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Phillies 8, Blue Jays 10
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays optioned relief pitcher Nick Allgeyer to their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons Monday.
The 25-year-old Allgeyer has not appear in a game for the Blue Jays this season.
The team announced his spot on the 26-man roster will be filled prior to Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. The Jays are off Monday.